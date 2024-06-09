Thousands turn out for final day of Puerto Rican Fest in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the Puerto Rican festival in Humboldt Park. A day after the weather was not so cooperative, the festival was treated to blue skies and plenty of foot traffic.

The sounds of Bad Bunny and the smell of pernil and arroz con gandules truly made it a perfect situation.

Organizers expected more than 3,000 people to take part in the festivities Sunday.

The festival was a celebration of community and culture.

Mayor Brandon Johnson made an appearance early on. A number of prominent boricuas in the community also made appearances.

On Saturday, thousands came out for the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade. On the final day, the festival is marking what it calls Dia de la Salsa, or Day of Salsa, with a number of performances.

Chicago is home to more than 113,000 Puerto Ricans, and many said the annual tradition makes them feel like they are home.

"I like the salsa and the merengue, just all the dancers. Everyone is beautiful," said Ana Ortiz. "It's just so amazing."

"It's gotten a lot better," said Jazmine Ortiz. "There's more rides, there's more music, there's more entertainment. It's just gotten way better than past years.

Events wrap up at 10 p.m. Sunday.