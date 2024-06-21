Chicago Public Schools students can receive free summer meals starting next week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public School students will be able to receive free nutritious meals during the summer starting next week.

The Summer Meals and LunchStop programs will be offered at hundreds of school locations throughout the district, including all summer program locations, according to CPS.

Beginning Monday, meals can be picked up at outdoor LunchStop locations. Indoor meals will be available on varying dates based on when individual schools host their summer programs.

Students who participate in summer programs or who live in the served area will have access to free breakfast and lunch at their site throughout the summer.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says, "It's important that district families have access to nutritious meals between the end of the school year and the start of the upcoming school year."

"When students are consuming healthy foods, it stimulates the brain and keeps them safe and ready to learn," he said.

All Chicago children between the ages of one and 18 can access free meals through the district's LunchStop program outdoor locations. Children must be present to receive their meals and must consume them onsite.

The LunchStop will be available Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Aug. 9.

Families can use the Summer Meal Finder to find a Summer Meals or LunchStop location near them. Parents and students can also call 800-359-2163 or text 'FOOD' or 'COMIDA' to 304304 to find nearby Summer Meals sites and operating days and times.

Menus for each school can also be found through the meal viewer.

The Summer Meals program is through the Summer Food Service Program, which was administered by the Illinois State Board of Education and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.