Chicago Police warn of string of robberies in Deering

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning neighbors and businesses in the Deering neighborhood of a recent string of robberies during the months of January and February. 

Police say in these incidents, one person armed with a handgun approaches victims on the street and enters businesses and announces a robbery. The person then takes cash from the register before fleeing on foot. 

The following are the incident locations and times: 

  • 4700 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 12, 2024 at 8:52 P.M.
  • 4800 Block of South Throop Street on January 12, 2024 at 9:00 P.M.
  • 4800 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 6:50 P.M.
  • 1400 Block of West 48th Street on January 18, 2024 at 7:02 P.M.
  • 4900 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 P.M.
  • 4300 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 27, 2024 at 8:46 P.M.
  • 4500 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 27, 2024 at 8:49 P.M.
  • 1400 Block of West 47th Street on February 01, 2024 at 10:33 P.M.
  • 1400 Block of West 47th Street on February 09, 2024 at 9:59 P.M.
  • 2000 Block of West 47th Street on February 11, 2024 at 6:00 P.M.
  • 2000 Block of West 47th Street on February 11, 2024 at 6:05 P.M.

 Police say the robber is described as a Black man between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds. He is described as 20 to 30 years old and was seen wearing a black skull cap, black Harry Potter style glasses and black pants. He was armed with a black and silver handgun. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burea of Detectives -- Area One at (312)747-8384. 

First published on February 12, 2024 / 12:18 AM CST

