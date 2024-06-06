Chicago police reveal training tactics for DNC

CHICAGO (CBS ) — Chicago police officers received training on Thursday to prepare for the Democratic National Convention. The training will help guide their planning for handling the tens of thousands of visitors and likely protests.

Officers showed their training at McCormick Place in preparation for expected protests at the upcoming Convention. Inspections will ensure officers are properly equipped at the start of each shift.

"The Chicago Police Department is out there to protect your rights. Your first amendment rights, to have your voices heard, but again, we will not tolerate the violence," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

The media saw small parts of the field-training exercises, including the line-relief process, where the front-line officers are quickly replaced.

CPD said the entire department would undergo additional training, but they prioritized about 2,500 officers expected to be in the top-tier group covering the Democratic National Convention.

"These are human beings who are standing out here. They'll have insults hurled at them, probably things thrown at them. At some point, the human nature kicks in. And the possibility or likelihood of making a mistake becomes greater," Snelling said.

He recently said at a public forum that they're down close to 2,000 officers, and CBS 2 wanted to know how it's handling the event when they're already dealing with a shortage.

"We will utilize the manpower that we have the best way that we can. Obviously, there will be some overtime. There will be some days off canceled, but we're placing officers out there strategically," Snelling said.

Police said they have engaged in conversations with some protest groups.