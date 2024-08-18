Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek help identifying gunman in deadly Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of killing another man in the city's Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

According to police, a man in his 30s was in the 0-100 block of South Laverne around 2:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with an unknown person who shot him multiple times. 

The shooter fled the scene. 

The victim, who was shot in the neck and the back, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died. 

Austin Shooting Suspect
Chicago Police Department

The shooter is described as a Black man with a medium build, short black hair, and a beard. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online

