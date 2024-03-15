Watch CBS News
Chicago police seeking armed group in Northwest Side robberies

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a group of men in connection to multiple armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

The robberies happened on Sunday between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. in the Logan Square and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

Chicago police said the unknown subjects approached victims and then threatened or struck them with a handgun and took their personal property.

Surveillance video captured one of the robberies at a gas station in the 1900 block of North California Avenue, where two of the subjects approached the victim and robbed them at gunpoint. 

Incident times and locations:

  • 1900 block of North California Avenue at 6:30 a.m.
  • 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue at 7 a.m.
  • 3400 block of West Cortland Avenue at 7:22 a.m.

The offenders were described as two Black males and two Hispanic males, 17 to 22 years old, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with slim builds, and wearing black ski masks. They were last seen driving a silver, four-door Volkswagen sedan.

What you can do:

  • Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
  • Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functional.
  • Pay special attention to any suspicious people/vehicles loitering in the area.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. 

First published on March 15, 2024 / 2:05 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

