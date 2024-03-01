Chicago police seek to identify suspect, car in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking to identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a strong-armed robbery on the city's Southeast Side last month.

The robbery happened on Feb. 18 around 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 91st Street in Calumet Heights.

A video released by CPD shows the suspect last seen wearing a red hood with a tan or beige pattern jacket and black pants.

The car involved was a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.