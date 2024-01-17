Chicago police seek suspect in robbery on CTA Blue Line train near Kedzie-Homan stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for this man they say robbed a woman at a CTA Blue Line train.
The suspect approached the victim from behind near the Kedzie Homan stop earlier this month, police said.
He told her he had a knife and took her phone, cash, and other belongings.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Chicago police.
