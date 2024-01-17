Local News

Chicago police seek suspect in robbery on CTA Blue Line train near Kedzie-Homan stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for this man they say robbed a woman at a CTA Blue Line train.

The suspect approached the victim from behind near the Kedzie Homan stop earlier this month, police said.

He told her he had a knife and took her phone, cash, and other belongings.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Chicago police.

