Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek suspect in 2023 Morgan Park homicide

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect in connection to a homicide in Morgan Park last year.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2023, in the 8900 block of South Justine Street.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants with a stripe down the side, a white belt, and light-colored slippers at the time of the incident.

HOMICIDE | 8900 Block of South Justine St. | 11/06/2023 |RD# JG493629 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 2 Violent Crimes Detective Evans at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.