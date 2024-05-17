Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek man who attacked, seriously hurt another on Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify a man in connection to a violent attack on the city's Near West Side last month.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on April 13 on the corner of Roosevelt and Canal Street.

Police said the suspect approached another man who was standing on the corner and struck him in the back of the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect continued to punch, kick, and stomp the victim in the head before leaving the scene and heading eastbound on Roosevelt Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect is a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-feet-9 or 5-feet-10, and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with blue jeans, white gym shoes, short black hair with a goatee, eyeglasses, and a dark backpack.

NWS attack suspect 2

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 2:34 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.