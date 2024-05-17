Chicago police seek man who attacked, seriously hurt another on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify a man in connection to a violent attack on the city's Near West Side last month.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on April 13 on the corner of Roosevelt and Canal Street.

Police said the suspect approached another man who was standing on the corner and struck him in the back of the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect continued to punch, kick, and stomp the victim in the head before leaving the scene and heading eastbound on Roosevelt Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect is a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-feet-9 or 5-feet-10, and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with blue jeans, white gym shoes, short black hair with a goatee, eyeglasses, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.