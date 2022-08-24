Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek information on 3 suspects in Red Line robbery

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month on the Red Line train.

Police said the suspects are responsible for an aggravated robbery that took place Aug. 13 around 10 p.m. near the Red Line 35th Street stop.

The three unknown offenders struck the victim, knocked him to the ground and took his belongings. The victim sustained injuries to his face which required stiches.

Police released images of the suspects captured on CTA security cameras.

red-line-robbery-suspects.jpg
Chicago police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month on the Red Line train. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-745-4706.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 2:42 PM

