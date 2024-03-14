Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek group in robbery on CTA Red Line platform at State and Lake

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three men in connection to a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform last weekend.

Surveillance cameras captured the three men, police say approached a person on the platform around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of North State Street, and forcefully took property from the victim.

The offenders were described as African American men at least 18 years of age.

Surveillance cameras captured the offenders at the Red Line station at State and Lake station  Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 1:51 PM CDT

