Chicago police seek 3 suspects in Far South Side homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for three suspects in connection to a homicide on the city's Far South Side.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the suspects: The first wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. The second was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans. The third suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

West Pullman homicide suspects
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.  

Homicide | 11800 block of south Indiana Ave. |08/30/2024|RD# JH408951 by Chicago Police on YouTube
