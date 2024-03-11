Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police search for robbery suspect seen near CTA stops

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Robbery suspect seen near CTA stops near the Loop
Robbery suspect seen near CTA stops near the Loop 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of robberies in the Loop.

They said a masked man entered a business and announced a robbery while implying he had a weapon.

In one of the hold-ups, he told an employee to remain inside a restroom.

One robbery happened near the Washington and Wells Brown Line stop.

Another happened near the Clark and Lake CTA stops. If you have any information about these robberies, contact the police. 

Chicago robbery suspect.jpg
CBS
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 6:21 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.