Chicago police search for robbery suspect seen near CTA stops

Robbery suspect seen near CTA stops near the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of robberies in the Loop.

They said a masked man entered a business and announced a robbery while implying he had a weapon.

In one of the hold-ups, he told an employee to remain inside a restroom.

One robbery happened near the Washington and Wells Brown Line stop.

Another happened near the Clark and Lake CTA stops. If you have any information about these robberies, contact the police.

