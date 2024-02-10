2 Chicago police officers struck by getaway car during arrest of burglary suspect in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after they were injured when a burglary suspect ran into them with a getaway car Saturday morning in Streeterville on Chicago's Near North Side.

Police are still looking for that driver.

Officers say they pulled over the car because it matched the description of one used in a burglary just over a mile away in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Video from that scene shows a couple of officers and the burglarized vehicle, an ABC work truck with the front passenger window smashed in.

Police say they were working off information from the scene when their officer intiated an arrest around 7:45 a.m.

They say officers were arresting the driver of a black sedan when a passenger moved into the driver's seat and hit the two officers while fleeing the scene.

Both officers had to be hospitalized for their injuries. No further information about their status was available Saturday.