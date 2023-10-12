Watch CBS News
Chicago police honor 6 as "Officers of the Month"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, six Chicago police officers were honored at a ceremony recognizing them as "Officers of the Month" for October.

Four of those officers were commended for their diligent search for surveillance video after an armed robbery on the city's North Side.

They discovered the suspect changed clothes in an alley after the crime before heading to an area with several motels.

Police later tracked him to one of those motels where he was arrested and later charged with three separate robberies.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 6:33 PM

