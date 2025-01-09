2 Chicago Police officers, third man injured in crash involving squad car on Far Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers and another man were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening following a crash on Irving Park Road on the Far Northwest Side.

Police said at 6:02 p.m., the officers were driving east in a marked squad car in the 8100 block of West Irving Park Road, near Pioneer Avenue in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The squad car had its lights and sirens activated, police said.

A 57-year-old man was also traveling east on Irving Park Road in a Hyundai sport-utility vehicle and was making a U-turn to head west when he hit the squad car, police said.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man in the Hyundai was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in good condition.

Police said the 57-year-old driver got a ticket. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.