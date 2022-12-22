Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the third CPD officer to die of suicide in the past week.

Police could not immediately provide details on the officer's death, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed the officer apparently took his own life Thursday morning.

"This is a tough time, this season, for everyone; and I think it's an especially hard time for those who are struggling with depression, with mental health issues, and it's important for us to make sure that, when we know someone is having struggles, that we don't ignore it, that we reach out, that we offer our own assistance," Lightfoot said at an unrelated event.

Sources said the 51-year-old officer had been with the department for 18 years, and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

It's the third time in the last week a Chicago police officer has died of apparent suicide.

On Tuesday, an officer assigned to the 1st (Central) District downtown was found dead in a home in the 25th (Grand Central) District. An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but police have said "at this time the death appears to be an apparent suicide."

Last Thursday, a 58-year-old woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found in Norwood Park. CPD said that officer was technically inactive and has been on disability since 2009.

Sources told CBS 2 that officer had been fighting for disability payments and had recently been denied.

So far this year, at least eight Chicago police officers have died from suicide. A retired officer also died of suicide in September.