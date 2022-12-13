Community leaders call for CPD to fire officer over alleged ties to Proud Boys

Community leaders call for CPD to fire officer over alleged ties to Proud Boys

Community leaders call for CPD to fire officer over alleged ties to Proud Boys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community leaders are drawing attention to a Chicago police officer who was recently investigated by the FBI for alleged ties to the Proud Boys.

The FBI has labeled the Proud Boys as an Antisemitic white supremacy organization.

According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Police Officer Robert Bakker was associated with leaders of the Proud Boys, which the FBI has labeled as an antisemitic white supremacy organization. Bakker attended events and supported the group online, according to the inspector general's report.

The report said the Chicago Police Bureau of Internal Affairs also investigated Officer Robert Bakker for failing to submit an affidavit explaining he was under investigation.

Bakker was suspended for 120 days, but the department is not firing him.

"We've got to realize the consequences of having Proud Boys, white supremacists, in the Chicago Police Department, when the safety of the ovast majority Black and Brown communities is on the line," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), one of a handful of Chicago City Council members who have questioned the department's decision not to fire Bakker.

Sigcho-Lopez joined a group of pastors and other community leaders on Tuesday to call on the Chicago Police Department to fire Bakker.