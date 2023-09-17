Officer-involved shooting reported in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the 7300 block of South Hoyne, and no officers were injured.

The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Both officers involved in the shooting were checked out.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has investigators responding to the incident as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312)746-3609 or visit COPA's website.

This is a developing story.