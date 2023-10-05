Watch CBS News
Chicago Police officer hit by flying glass in shootout

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was hurt by flying glass after a shootout in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday night.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, there was a huge Chicago Police presence at the scene following the incident. 

The Fire Department was called to 4824 S. Elizabeth St. for a police car that had been struck by gunfire.

The CFD said an officer suffered an abrasion to her arm from glass when the bullets came into the vehicle, and was treated on the scene.

The officer was not taken to a hospital, the Fire Department said.

Meanwhile, Chicago Police late Wednesday were still trying to figure out what led up to the shootout.

Witnesses in the neighborhood said they heard anywhere from 10 to 12 shots.

It was not clear late Wednesday if anyone had been arrested.

