4 police officers, 5 others injured in Chicago crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four police officers and five other people are injured following a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a shooting at 71st and Cottage Grove Avenue, but the crash happened near 54th Street and South State Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three of the officers were hospitalized in serious to critical condition. A fourth officer was also injured. Three were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and one to Stroger Hospital.

The five civilians who were injured were all in fair to good condition, officials said. At least one was transported to Provident Hospital of Cook County.

No further information was immediately available.