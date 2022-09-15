Chicago police officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shootout that wounded innocent bystander

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after an innocent bystander was among two people wounded in July during a police shootout with a group of masked suspects in Pilsen.

Chicago Police confirmed the officer and sergeant have been relieved of their official duties. Their names have not been released.

The Cook County State's Attorney made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a news conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. However, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has been working this story all day.

Police have said, shortly before 7 a.m. on July 22, two officers with the Major Accident Investigation Unit were driving to the police academy for training, when they spotted a group of four people wearing masks and loitering outside a closed store near 18th and Morgan streets.

When one of the officers identified himself as police, one person in the group pulled out a gun and started shooting, prompting the officers to shoot back.

"They were masked up, obviously armed, and once our officer identified himself as a police officer, they began pulling a gun and shooting at our officers, trying to kill them," Police Supt. David Brown said at the time.

After the initial exchange of gunfire, the officers got out of their car, and the shooter ran off, continuing to fire at police.

One person in the group, a 23-year-old man, was shot and was in serious condition at a local hospital.

An innocent bystander, a 35-year-old man, also was grazed by a bullet, and was taken to a hospital in good condition. Police have said it's unclear if that person was shot by police or by the gunman who opened fire on officers.

The officers involved were not wounded, but they were taken to the hospital for observation.

The gunman got away, but the other three people in the group with him were arrested, including the 23-year-old man who was shot, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy. It was not immediately clear if any of those suspects was ever charged in connection with the shootout.

The investigation into the incident has been overseen by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Sources say there must be some evidence that was uncovered that led to a different narrative than what officers gave following the police involved shooting in Pilsen, which has now led to the felony charges that will be announced.