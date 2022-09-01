Chicago police issues alert of recent armed robberies in River North, West Loop

Police alert residents in River North, West Loop of recent armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies that happened in the River North and West Loop neighborhoods during the month of August.

Police said in each incident, the offenders approach the victims on the street, produce handguns, and announced a robbery.

The offenders order the victims to give up their personal property before fleeing in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Incident times and locations:

· 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, Monday, August 22, 2022, in the morning hours.

· 0-100 block of East Illinois Street, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the evening hours.

· 400 block of North Wells Street, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the evening hours.

· 300 block of North Green Street, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the morning hours.

The offenders are described as two to three African Americans, between 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, 25-30 years of age, and wearing dark clothing.

Police want to remind the public:

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, etc).

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide information to police.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.