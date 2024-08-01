Watch CBS News
Chicago police issue alert about child luring attempt on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert to residents about an attempted child luring on the city's West Side this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say the minors were walking home from Clark John Park when a man in a black GMC pickup truck heading eastbound motioned his hands to the children and told them, "Come here." The minors ran home after the encounter, police said.

Police said the same man was driving near the park on Wednesday but didn't make contact with any of the victims.

The offender was described as a White man with a goatee who was between the ages of 35 and 45. The truck was said to have black rims, a side step on the rear quarter of its cab, and a black stripped cab cover. Police provided a stock photo of the truck.   

GMC pickup
Chicago police released a stock image of the truck involved in an attempted luring on the city's West Side.  Chicago Police Department

Residents are advised to remain calm if they see the offender, call 911 immediately, and provide location, vehicle, and plate information if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 4 at 312-746-8251. 

