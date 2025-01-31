Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police issue alert of 2 home burglaries on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert on Friday of two home burglaries in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

They both happened on Monday during the morning hours—The first between 8:49 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Austin Avenue and the second around 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mason Avenue.

Police said two people, between 30 and 40 years of age, forced their way into a residence through the window and took jewelry and a vehicle before leaving the scene.

One of the suspects was only identified as a Hispanic man, according to police.

Police are reminding residents to keep the perimeter of their homes well-lit, report suspicious activity, and secure all doors and windows.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.