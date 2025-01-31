Chicago police issue alert of 2 home burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert on Friday of two home burglaries in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

They both happened on Monday during the morning hours—The first between 8:49 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Austin Avenue and the second around 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mason Avenue.

Police said two people, between 30 and 40 years of age, forced their way into a residence through the window and took jewelry and a vehicle before leaving the scene.

One of the suspects was only identified as a Hispanic man, according to police.

Police are reminding residents to keep the perimeter of their homes well-lit, report suspicious activity, and secure all doors and windows.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.