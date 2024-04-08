Chicago police investigate early morning robberies

CPD looks for early morning robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Robbers are targeting people in their 20s and 30s on the west and northwest sides of Chicago.

It happened in Bucktown, Irving Park, and the near West Side in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday morning.

In each robbery, police say the robbers showed their guns and demanded the victim's belongings.

They would then take off in a waiting dark-colored car. This comes days after another quick crime spree in the city.

In this instance, in the West Loop, a robbery crew goes into a gas station.

Police said they targeted seven coffee shops and gas stations in under one hour on Thursday morning.

Police have not said if Monday's crime spree and Thursday's are connected.