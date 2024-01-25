Chicago Police emphasize gun safety after toddler is accidentally shot dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days after a 2-year-old boy died in what police have called an accidental shooting, officers and other community leaders handed out gun locks on the West Pullman neighborhood Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Jamal Robinson was shot inside a home in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street.

A 32-year-old relative told police she heard a loud noise and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. He was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died.

Police on Thursday emphasized some gun safety tips.

"Keep the gun in a different location, your ammunition in a different location – this way that no one of young age could get those weapons, and another tragedy would happen like this one that happened a couple of days ago," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Seonra Ben.

Chicago Police late Thursday said there were no updates and no arrests in the case, and detectives were still investigating.