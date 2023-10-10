Chicago police investigate food truck, IDOT employee robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are dealing with several robberies overnight, including two men who robbed an IDOT employee at gunpoint in Bucktown around midnight.

At 6:00 Tuesday morning, a food truck vendor was outside a tortilla factory when a silver-colored vehicle pulled up.

Three men got out with guns and demanded the 68-year-old man's money.

He gave his $80 dollars to them and they drove off. But first, they tried to rob other people walking down the street.

The victim said it's the third time he's been robbed, adding that people in the neighborhood told him several other people were robbed in the area Tuesday morning.