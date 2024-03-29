Chicago police find man shot to death in Far South Side alley

CPD officers find man shot, killed in alley in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man was found shot and killed in an alley in Roseland Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:16 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 10700 block of South Lowe Avenue, where they found the victim lying face down, unresponsive.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances behind the incident.