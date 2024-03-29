Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police find man shot to death in Far South Side alley

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD officers find man shot, killed in alley in Roseland
CPD officers find man shot, killed in alley in Roseland 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man was found shot and killed in an alley in Roseland Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:16 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 10700 block of South Lowe Avenue, where they found the victim lying face down, unresponsive.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 5:09 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.