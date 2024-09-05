Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police deputy chief, officer surrender on criminal property damage charges

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

CPD deputy chief, officer arrested on criminal damage to property charges
CPD deputy chief, officer arrested on criminal damage to property charges 01:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police deputy chief and officer surrendered for arrest Thursday on criminal damage to property charges.

Police said Grand Central Area Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police Officer Jacob Gies, 26, surrendered Thursday at the Central (1st) District police station at 1718 S. State St.

They both stand charged with one count each of criminal damage to property under $500.

Nieves and Gies were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred June 7. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News Chicago the officers are accused of slashing someone's tires while in uniform during the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident was allegedly caught on surveillance camera.

Police are not providing many details surrounding the arrest.

cpd-deputy-chief-roberto-nieves.png
CPD Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves Chicago Police Department

Deputy Chief Nieves has been with the CPD for nearly 30 years, and was promoted to his current rank of deputy chief back in 2010.

Both Nieves and Gies were relieved of their police powers, and Nieves was demoted to his career service rank of captain.  

Charlie De Mar
charliedemar-2.jpg

Charlie De Mar is an Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS2.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.