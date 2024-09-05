Chicago Police deputy chief, officer surrender on criminal property damage charges

CPD deputy chief, officer arrested on criminal damage to property charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police deputy chief and officer surrendered for arrest Thursday on criminal damage to property charges.

Police said Grand Central Area Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police Officer Jacob Gies, 26, surrendered Thursday at the Central (1st) District police station at 1718 S. State St.

They both stand charged with one count each of criminal damage to property under $500.

Nieves and Gies were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred June 7. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News Chicago the officers are accused of slashing someone's tires while in uniform during the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident was allegedly caught on surveillance camera.

Police are not providing many details surrounding the arrest.

Deputy Chief Nieves has been with the CPD for nearly 30 years, and was promoted to his current rank of deputy chief back in 2010.

Both Nieves and Gies were relieved of their police powers, and Nieves was demoted to his career service rank of captain.