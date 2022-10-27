Watch CBS News
Chicago police investigate crime spree on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime spree on the city's South Side with three armed robberies in just under three hours.

It happened Tuesday on 95th, 92nd and Wallace Streets. Police said each time, two or three men walked up, pulled out a handgun, then robbed the victim.

The suspects were seen driving off in a stolen 2020 black Kia Sportage, possibly with the rear passenger window broken out.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 7:05 PM

