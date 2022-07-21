Chicago police body camera footage shows officer shoot 13-year-old in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Body camera footage showing a Chicago police officer shoot a 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in the South Austin neighborhood has been released.

The shooting took place in May in the South Austin neighborhood. Chicago police had been following the car the teen was in after Oak Park police said the car was tied to a carjacking in Oak Park the day before on May 17.

Video shows the officers chasing after the teen, running at full sprint towards the gas pumps before he collapses to the ground.

From what was released to CBS 2, the body camera footage from the officer who allegedly fired the shots does not appear to begin until after the shooting occurred.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability had previously said they wouldn't release the video since it involves a juvenile. Instead, COPA released the video to the family. The family's attorney gave CBS 2 the video.

The mother of the 13-year-old boy is suing the city, claiming her son was unarmed and had raised his hands to surrender when he was shot.

The mother is also demanding that video of the incident be released to the public.

The lawsuit, which identifies the boy only as "A.G.," said the shooting is proof that there is a "widespread pattern and practice of using excessive force, including deadly force, against African Americans" within the Chicago Police Department. The lawsuit called the seventh grader the latest victim of the Chicago Police Department's "systemic failures."

A statement from the family attorney said the teen may remain paralyzed.

A.G.'s mother, Cierra Corbitt, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officer who shot him. The officer is not identified in the lawsuit, which refers to him only as John Doe Officer.

CBS 2 is not naming the officer involved because he has not been charged. CBS 2 has reached out to the Attorney for the officer for a response.

The incident is still under investigation, and there were at least 8 different videos released, including body cameras from five different officers.