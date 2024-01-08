Chicago police investigate attempted sexual assault and robberies on northwest side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning residents on the city's northwest side about two frightening incidents.
CPD said a man wearing a ski mask tried to assault people on the street sexually, in one case, robbing the victim of their cell phone before running off.
The first happened in Bucktown on December 14 the other happened near O'Hare airport last Tuesday.
Police don't have a good description of the suspect.
