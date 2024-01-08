Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police investigate attempted sexual assault and robberies on northwest side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police investigate attempted sexual assault, robberies on northwest side
Chicago police investigate attempted sexual assault, robberies on northwest side 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning residents on the city's northwest side about two frightening incidents.

CPD said a man wearing a ski mask tried to assault people on the street sexually, in one case, robbing the victim of their cell phone before running off.

The first happened in Bucktown on December 14 the other happened near O'Hare airport last Tuesday.

Police don't have a good description of the suspect.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 4:18 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.