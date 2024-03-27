Chicago police search for suspects in armed robbery spree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video released Wednesday shows a group of gunmen that Chicago police say are behind over a dozen robberies.

The robberies all happened in a five-day span on the West Side.

Police hope someone who sees the video that was captured will come forward and identify who is responsible for these 13 armed robberies.

The video shows a manager at a business getting robbed at gunpoint.

It's surveillance video from March 16th at 5:38 a.m., on the 4300 block of W. Division.

A man gets out of a car, and he's holding what appears to be a handgun.

He and another person from the vehicle go up to a man and hold him at gunpoint.

Matt Ronan said his colleague is the man in the video who is being robbed. The manager was heading to work to start his day at Purely Meat Co.

Ronan watched the video with CBS 2 for the first time, seeing his colleague forced to the ground with a short-barrel rifle pointed at his neck.

"When you work with someone day in and day out for 10 years, you're like family. A lot of hard work and a lot of time together. When you see something like this, that was the first time I saw that. It shakes me up," Ronan said.

Chicago Police issued a community alert detailing six armed robberies taking place on March 12, one on March 14, and six more on March 16

All took place on the west, near the West and Northwest sides of the city. Police also released images of another person involved in the armed robbery spree with the hope of identifying him.

Police said in the majority of the incidents, the suspects wore all-black clothing and ski masks, showed victims guns, and demanded their personal property.

In Humboldt Park, SL CBS 2 News.