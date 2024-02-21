Chicago police investigate armed robbery in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night out ends with an armed robbery for a couple in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police are still looking for the suspects.

The victims, a husband and wife, were walking back from Cody's Public House in Lakeview around 11:30 Monday night.

Chicago police said one of the two robbers who hopped out of the car had a metal stick and they wanted one thing: her purse.

"They jumped out and they were like, 'We're going to need your purse.' And then he goes, 'No no you're not going to need it.' And they are like, 'Yeah, unfortunately yeah, we're going to need your purse.' So I just handed them my purse and they got back in the car and they sped off," said the woman.

The robbers managed to get away with the purse. No one was hurt. So far there've been no arrests.