Chicago police search for 3 armed robbers on city's northwest side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's still no word of any arrests after three men with guns robbed a business on Chicago's northwest side.
Investigators said the men jumped out of a grey sedan just before midnight and held up a business along Irving Park Road near Central Avenue.
It happened in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Police said afterward, they sped off in an alley heading north. No one was hurt.
