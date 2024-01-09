Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for 3 armed robbers on city's northwest side

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's still no word of any arrests after three men with guns robbed a business on Chicago's northwest side.

Investigators said the men jumped out of a grey sedan just before midnight and held up a business along Irving Park Road near Central Avenue.

It happened in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said afterward, they sped off in an alley heading north. No one was hurt. 

January 9, 2024

