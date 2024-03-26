Chicago police search for group responsible for multiple armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of a string of armed robberies by a group of people on the city's West and Northwest sides between March 14 and March 16.

Police are trying to identify the offenders who approached victims, threatened or struck the victims with a handgun and took their personal property. The offenders would then flee.

The offenders were described as four to five males between the ages of 18 and 30. They wore black ski masks, black joggers, black jeans, black hoodies, and black ski masks. Police said they used black handguns, knives, and even rifles.

Chicago police are warning of a string of armed robberies by a group of people on the city's West and Northwest sides between March 14 and March 16. Chicago Police Department

CPD released surveillance footage of the offenders. Some of the clips appeared to show them driving up to parked cars and robbing those inside while holding guns. They also appeared to show the cars the suspects used in these incidents.

Dates and locations of incidents:

2600 Block of West Fletcher Ave on March 14, 2024 at 7:41 p.m.

1600 Block of North Linder Ave on March 16, 2024 at 6:05 a.m.

1700 Block of North Lotus Ave on March 16, 2024 at 6:10 a.m.

4200 Block of West Armitage Ave on March 16, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

2300 Block of North Springfield Ave on March 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

2800 Block of North Harding Ave on March 16, 2024 at 10:20 a.m.

2300 Block of North Lawndale Ave on March 16, 2024 at 10:33 a.m.

2000 Block of North Campbell Ave on March 16, 2024 at 11:50 a.m.

2600 Block of North Mozart St on March 16, 2024 at 12:03 p.m.

3000 Block of North Spaulding Ave on March 16, 2024 at 12:07 p.m.

4800 Block of West Hutchison Ave on March 16, 2024 at 1:14 p.m.

2900 Block of North Ridgeway Ave on March 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

3700 Block of West George St on March 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

2700 Block of North Lawndale Ave on March 16, 2024 at 1:40 p.m.

Here's what Chicago police say you can do:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functional.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people/vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.