Chicago police issue alert about string of South Side car thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued a warning for drivers in the Armour Square and Bridgeport neighborhoods about a string of car thefts.

Since the beginning of the month, 11 cars have been stolen during the evening and early morning hours—the latest two were taken on Saturday.

Police said that in all of these incidents, the victims parked their vehicle and discovered it missing upon returning to its location.

Incident dates and locations:

600 block of West 24th Place on Dec. 1 at 2:10 a.m. - Armour Square

400 block of West 29th Street on Dec. 1, at 5:46 a.m. - Armour Square

3000 block of South Lyman Street on Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m. - Bridgeport

3100 block of South Wells Streeton Dec. 2 sometime between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. - Armour Square

3100 block of South May Street sometime between Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 3 a.m. - Bridgeport

2900 block of South Loomis Street sometime between Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 3 a.m. - Bridgeport

2800 block of South Archer Avenue on Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. - Bridgeport

2900 block of South Emerald Avenue sometime between Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. - Bridgeport

3100 block of South May Street sometime between Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 7:40 a.m. - Bridgeport

3400 block of South May Street sometime between Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 8:19 a.m. - Bridgeport

1000 block of West 32nd Street sometime between Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 4:45 p.m. - Bridgeport

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or suspects.

Residents are reminded to:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call 911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.