Chicago pastor calls for White House response to American violence following Kansas City parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting that left one woman dead and 22 others injured, a Chicago area pastor is calling out for action from the White House.

"We continue to appeal to President Biden to correctly call on violence as a public health crisis," said Pastor Anthony Williams with King International Ministries. "The event in Kansas City is an indication that American violence is a public health crisis."

All 12 victims admitted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City have been discharged.

In a statement, the hospital said that all of the children who had been shot should make a full recovery.

The Chiefs have also set up a KC Strong donation drive through the United Way to support the shooting victims and their families.

So far they have raised more than $570,000.