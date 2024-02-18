Watch CBS News
Chicago pastor calls for White House response to American violence following Kansas City parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting that left one woman dead and 22 others injured, a Chicago area pastor is calling out for action from the White House. 

"We continue to appeal to President Biden to correctly call on violence as a public health crisis," said Pastor Anthony Williams with King International Ministries. "The event in Kansas City is an indication that American violence is a public health crisis." 

All 12 victims admitted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City have been discharged. 

In a statement, the hospital said that all of the children who had been shot should make a full recovery. 

The Chiefs have also set up a KC Strong donation drive through the United Way to support the shooting victims and their families. 

So far they have raised more than $570,000. 

