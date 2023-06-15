Chicago Park District pools on track to open June 23
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District said both indoor and outdoor pools are on track to open begining June 23.
This comes after officials said more than 300 lifeguards were in training this week. The park district implemented incentives and early recruitment to ensure there are enough lifeguards to support the pools.
Last year, because of a shortage of lifeguards, pools didn't open until after July 4th.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.