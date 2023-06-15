Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District pools on track to open June 23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District said both indoor and outdoor pools are on track to open begining June 23.

This comes after officials said more than 300 lifeguards were in training this week. The park district implemented incentives and early recruitment to ensure there are enough lifeguards to support the pools. 

Last year, because of a shortage of lifeguards, pools didn't open until after July 4th. 

