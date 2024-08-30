Chicago Park District pleased to have completed a summer with no lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District avoided a lifeguard shortage for the first time in years this year—and officials there are quite pleased with how it all worked out.

The Park District started the season with more than 2,000 lifeguard applications. CBS News Chicago cameras were allowed to see t hose hired making their final preparations—a few days before welcoming swimmers to more than 70 pools in June.

That opening came an entire week earlier than it did in 2023.

"I am just so happy that we are beyond the pandemic hiring issues that we had," Chicago Park District Supt. Rosa Escareno said at the beginning of the pool and beach season.

In that interview in May, Escareno declared Chicago's lifeguard shortage over. Then, and now, Escareno and her team credit the Lifeguard Explorers Training Program.

The program helps aspiring guards become better swimmers so they can pass safety requirements. More than 40 program graduates this year helped the fleet grow to more than 700 guards.

The extra hands allowed the Park District to open Humboldt Park Beach—the one beach not located on Lake Michigan—for the first time in years. The Park District also kept some pools open later than usual.

The union that represents lifeguards said staffing was not at 100%, but they believe something that helped beef up coverage was a successful effort of theirs.

"We do believe they are significantly improved thanks to the higher wages we secured in our new union contract," said Eric Bailey of SEIU 73.

Whatever the reason behind recruitment success, at least some Chicagoans took notice.

"We have more lifeguards. I thank them," said beachgoer Lanae Smith. "They save a life when a kid is, you know, doing too much."

The summer is wrapping up in Chicago now, with pools and beaches closing for the season on Labor Day this coming Monday at 7 p.m. In Washington Park on the city's South Side, it was the last Friday night jam session with a DJ, and the final Friday night swim in the outdoor pool there.

Some say bring on the fall.

"I think it's good. It's time to go back to school. The holiday's coming up," said beachgoer Jakia Wilkins. "It's almost my birthday."

But the last day to swim safely in Lake Michigan may come before Monday, as high winds forecast for Sunday and Monday could create life-threatening swim conditions.

Meanwhile, the Park District will need lifeguards next year—and applications are still open at the Lifeguard Explorers Training Program website for sessions that begin in a few weeks. Those who take part in the program will learn the skills needed to pass the Lifeguard Skills Test, as well as practice swimming.

Participants must attend 15 classes, complete the lifeguard job application, and take the lifeguard skills test to finish the class. Upon finishing, participants will receive $475.

The program is open to Chicago residents ages 15 to 22.