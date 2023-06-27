Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District hosts 'Broadway in Your Backyard'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As summer rolls on, the Chicago Park District is holding its "Summer in the Parks" series.

Tuesday night at 6:00 at Unity Park on North Kimball, just two blocks north of Fullerton, is where Porchlight Music Theater is hosting a concert of musical theater show tunes, called "Broadway in your Backyard."

The best part: it's free!

