Chicago Park District hosts 'Broadway in Your Backyard'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As summer rolls on, the Chicago Park District is holding its "Summer in the Parks" series.
Tuesday night at 6:00 at Unity Park on North Kimball, just two blocks north of Fullerton, is where Porchlight Music Theater is hosting a concert of musical theater show tunes, called "Broadway in your Backyard."
The best part: it's free!
