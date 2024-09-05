Chicago Park District boxing coach Bill Heglin set to retire after 51 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An era is coming to an end at Hamlin Park, as a longtime boxing coach is set tgo put up his gloves for the last time.

Coach Bill Heglin will soon retire after 51 years with the Chicago Park District. Within the walls of the Hamlin Park, at Barry and Hoyne avenues in North Center, Heglin coached several future champions—including 1996 Olympian and former World Champion David Dia and former Heavyweight Titleholder Fres Oquendo.

Coach Bill Heglin, Chicago Park District Supt. Rosa Escareño, and park supervisors past and present. Chicago Park District

Heglin is an inductee to the Illinois Boxing Hall of Fame and the Golden Golves Hall of Fame.

Coach Bill Heglin, Chicago Park District Supt. Rosa Escareño, and Heglin's former pupils. Chicago Park District

"Chicago Park District staff members have the opportunity to change lives each day they arrive to work," said Chicago Park District General Supt. and Chief Executive Officer Rosa Escareño said in a news release. "It's an honor to celebrate coach Heglin's steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to the personal and athletic development of his pupils during his tenure with the Chicago Park District."

Fans and former students presented Heglin with a plaque at Hamlin Park Thursday night. Afterward came an outdoor boxing showcase with 24 boxers ages 8 to 25.

Former Heavyweight Champion Fres Oquendo delivers a story about Coach Bill Heglin. Chicago Park District

Heglin's last day will be Sept. 30.