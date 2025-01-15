Chicago Palestinian, Jewish groups cautiously optimistic with Gaza ceasefire deal reached

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jews and Palestinians in Chicago expressed cautious optimism Tuesday to a ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire and hostage release agreement will halt more than a year of fighting in the Gaza Strip, President Biden and Qatar's prime minister announced separately on Wednesday. The deal comes after a week of intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt.

A draft of the deal had been agreed to in principle earlier in the week, Arab, U.S. and Israeli officials told CBS News. It sets out a phased framework for a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages still held by Hamas for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. It also includes access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and the eventual ability of Palestinians in Gaza to return to areas they fled.

Specifically, the deal will unfold in three phases. Starting Sunday, the first phase ends the hostilities for 42 days.

Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Israel would also pull back to Gaza's perimeters and allow humanitarian aid to flow in.

Details for a second and third phase will be worked out during the next six weeks.

The deal still needs approval from the Israeli government.

Among both Jews and Palestinians in Chicago, there was a sense of relief in the wake of the news Wednesday. Many are also feeling cautiously optimistic that the deal will be carried out in the terms that were outlined.

But of the hostages and prisoners to be released, it is not clear who will be returned alive—or how Gaza will rebuild after over a year of bloodshed.

The ceasefire is not yet in effect, and Israeli airstrikes continued Wednesday in Gaza City and Khan Younis after the news broke. It begins on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there was celebration in Gaza City Wednesday—as there also was in Chicago.

"Overwhelmed and joyous for the people of Gaza because I see them celebrating," said Nesreen Hasan, an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, or USPCN. "At the same time, 69% of Gaza's infrastructure is demolished, destroyed by the Israeli military."

Hasan was thinking Wednesday of the lives and the homes and schools lost.

"We have many Palestinian orphans who don't have parents to return to," she said. "We have many Palestinian parents that lost their children that will return to homes—if they have homes—not returning to their little ones."

At the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, there was a similar feeling of relief.

"A sense of optimism," said Lonnie Nasatir, president of the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, "a sense of hope that many are still alive, and they can come back to their families."

Many hostages may be able to come back—but not all.

"I don't think anyone, even the highest intelligence, really knows what the count is in terms of who has perished and who has not," Nasatir said. "We're hoping and praying that the high preponderance of people are still alive. God only knows what they've gone through the last 467 days."

Hasan and others are pushing for humanitarian aid to start flowing sooner than Sunday.

"We have many children that have lost their lives to malnutrition. This is not like a natural disaster. This is a manmade disaster," Hasan said. "It needs to happen now with no restrictions."

In Chicago, members of USPCN rallied for continued awareness of the destruction in Gaza. Meanwhile, both sides are looking to rebuild what they have lost.

"The lift that's really going to be needed by the country, by the members, quite frankly by us here in America and in the Jewish community here to really give comfort and aid and help to those that have been so traumatized," Nasatir said.

According to the draft obtained by CBS News, Hamas would release three hostages on the first day of the deal, four on the seventh day, and then three additional hostages every seven days—starting with the living, and then returning the bodies of those who have died.

This, again, would be in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.