Chicago, Northwest Indiana Girl Scouts receive $4.1M from MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The local Girls Scouts organization are getting a multimillion dollar gift, thanks to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana (GSGCNWI) will get $4.2 which is part of an $84.5 million total donation awarded to GSUSA. According to the organization, it's the largest donation from a single individual in the history of the Girl Scouts.

"We are beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from MacKenzie Scott. It will serve as a catalyst in our work to advance a multi-year, local vision and strategy to be a more equitable, trauma-information organization focused on the needs of girls in all communities," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

When asked what it was like to get that call," Wright said she was elated.

"First, I was stunned, and then I got goosebumps, and then I have to tell you, Marie, I cried," Wright said. "I knew what the impact was going to be to girls in our communities at such a pivotal time coming out of COVID."

Wright said the money will allow the organization to help grow its footprint.

"The impact will allow us to expand our efforts of bringing girl scouts, into communities. Because we know right now families are really busy, with their lives and getting volunteers is always a challenge," Wright said. "So we'll be looking at some staff-led opportunities so girls everywhere have an opportunity to have Girl Scouts in their lives."

Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana Girl Scouts is currently in 245 communities.

Some of that money will also go toward bussing girls who don't have troops in their neighborhoods to other communities so they can participate.

According to GSGCNWI, the donation "will power leadership opportunities for girls living in the 245 communities it serves by advancing the organization's mission."

Including the following:

Create more equitable membership opportunities in communities that have been under-engaged. This includes diversity, equity, inclusion, and access initiatives, reimagining the troop experience model to break down accessibility barriers and partnering with families and communities to support the well-being and development of all girls.

Foster meaningful program innovation informed by the current interests and needs of girls to prepare them for leadership, including an expanded focus on career readiness and mental wellness. Part of this work is expanding girls' access to STEM exploration, building upon exciting areas of interest such as hands-on coding, aeronautics, and sustainability.

Bolster the "foundations" of the movement in critical areas such as research and staff and volunteer training. This investment will help provide GSGCNWI with more opportunities to be visionary about the role Girl Scouts plays in the lives of girls and women and shape the health and wellbeing of the communities the organization supports.

Future-proof its facilities including the iconic Girl Scout camp properties. This includes diverse investments such as making climate-resiliency improvements, re-imagining its physical presence in communities, and expanding both accessibility and high adventure elements at camp.

It's not the first gift from Scott to the Chicago area. In August, Friends of the Children received $1.4 million. The organization works to bring together at-risk children and long-term mentors. The national organization received $44 million from Scott.

Back in March, a $2 million gift from Scott was given to the local nonprofit Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI.)

Scott gave the National Museum of Mexican Art $8 million in 2021. It was the largest single gift ever for the Pilsen-based museum.

We are honored that Girl Scouts has received a record-breaking donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. 💚 This generous gift will significantly advance our mission to provide life-changing experiences, mentorship, and programming to all girls. https://t.co/2pMKjPcYQv — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 18, 2022