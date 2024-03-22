Chicago's northern suburbs get hit with springtime snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People are making their way around the springtime snow covering Chicago and its northern suburbs, which began coming down overnight.

Woodstock clocked six-and-a-half inches of snow by early Friday afternoon.

Street crews there have been able to keep up with this snow, coming by periodically to clear away whatever's collected and lay down a little salt.

And we found a lot of people who live in the area doing the same. That includes William Bowden, who uses his snowblower not just in his own home but also in clearing the way for his neighbors for free.

He said that he enjoys this weather, and he's helped out his neighbors in the past, including one woman who got stuck in her driveway during the last snowstorm.

People CBS 2 talked with are taking this weather in stride, saying it's just part of living in Chicago.

"Cleaning it up. If it falls, clean it up," Bowden said. "This is awesome. I love the snow. This is like gold falling. Thank you, lord."

"I mean, I grew up with it. This is Chicago. This is what you expect. It's not spring until the Cubs have been playing back at Wrigley for a month already," added Paul Gardner. "You learn to love the seasons, living this far north."

