North Side businesses on alert after string of burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are putting North Side and Far North Side businesses on alert after a burglary spree. The offenders hit six different places in just a few hours -- in different neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident the offenders threw an object, breaking the front glass doors of the businesses. Once they were inside, they took money from the cash registers and removed other items.

All six burglaries happened in the early morning hours Friday.

Five burglaries happened on North Western Avenue between the 3300 block and the 7300 block. The sixth one was in the 2400 block of North Clark Street.

The suspects hit two Boost Mobiles, a Wingstop, a gas station, a convenience store and a business in Lincoln Park.

In the 3300 block of North Western is where Wingstop had its door shattered. The manager said the suspect could not get into the cash register but did take a tablet.

A couple of streets down, in the 4000 block, they hit a Mobile gas station. The cashier said after they shattered the glass door the suspects took their cash and some items inside.

M&M Foot Mart's door is boarded up in the 7300 block of North Western. The owner said the suspects took a couple of food items and cash.

In all of these burglaries, no one was inside when the suspects broke in.

Police have a vague description of the suspects: two to three men wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and face masks.

Incident times and locations:

3300 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

3500 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

4000 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

7000 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

7300 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

2400 block of North Clark Street, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.