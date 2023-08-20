Festival goers try to beat the heat at RibFest in Chicago's North Center neighborhood

Festival goers try to beat the heat at RibFest in Chicago's North Center neighborhood

Festival goers try to beat the heat at RibFest in Chicago's North Center neighborhood

CHCIAGO (CBS) -- Before the heat latches onto Chicago, hundreds mad etheir way to RibFest in the North Center neighborhood.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson spoke with a crowd trying to stay cool.

It was hot at RibFest, especially with the grills going, but there were still hundreds enjoying a bite to eat while beating the heat.

It's the music and the food that brings many to RibFest, but the heat was another component on the final day of the festival. Those in attendance wrapped towels around their necks and grabbed fans and cool drinks to cool off.

"I got my icee right here, you feel me?" said Jimique Davis. "I'm ready to go. I see that I'm prepared to hit the lake, go in the water, and just stay cool."

The festival also had a misting station for those in attendance.

This is just the beginning of a heat wave over the next few days.

Sunday's heat required a cooling station to be opened for the public, and there will be more of those later in the week as things heat up.