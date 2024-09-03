The Night Ministry, Chicago nonprofit helping the unhoused, is worried after CTA Blue Line mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago nonprofit that helps the unhoused is worried for its clients and staff after a shooting that killed four people on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train.

Many of the people they help ride the train at the time the shooting took place.

"It's where people regularly will ride because they feel safe there—maybe because of the lights," said David Wywialowski of the Night Ministry. "They know that there are cameras on the CTA. There's more people around."

Thus, every night, an empty seat on the 'L' becomes a shelter of last resort.

"Some people choose to ride on the CTA for the nighttime," Wywialowski said.

The Night Ministry has a small team of outreach workers who help CTA riders experiencing homelessness. On Thursdays, they meet clients in Forest Park at the end of the Blue Line.

"On an average Thursday night when we're in Forest Park, we'll see 150 to 200 people," Wywialowski said.

Wywialowski and his colleagues worry for everyone who was onboard the Blue Line Labor Day morning—when four people were shot and killed on a train.

"The first thing I thought is, I wonder if any of these are our clients?" Wywialowski said.

Forest Park police allege Rhanni Davis, 30, of Chicago, shot and killed the victims just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

"Very concerned about who the people are that are the victims," Wywialowski said.

Officials had identified two of the victims as of Tuesday afternoon—Simeon Bihesi, a 28-year-old man, and Adrian Collins, a 60-year-old man. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said one of the other two victims was a 52-year-old man and another was a 64-year-old woman.

Even with the suspected shooter now in custody, the Night Ministry is questioning safety.

"Are we OK out there too?" said Wywialowski. "So we're just doing a check-in with each other and with the CTA. Is it still safe for us all that we're all out there?"

But the need outweighs the worry.

"We do want to stay connected with our clients, because they need our services week in and week out," said Wywialowski. "So our goal right now is to still try to get out there this week."

The Night Ministry also sends outreach workers to the CTA Red Line terminal at Howard Street in Rogers Park on Wednesday nights. This week, they plan to send extra staff members.